Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

