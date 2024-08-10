Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $7.17.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

