Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of WES stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.58. 1,640,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,734. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.
Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
