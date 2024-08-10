Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.58. 1,640,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,734. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

