Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 638,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096,503 shares.The stock last traded at $155.59 and had previously closed at $153.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average of $152.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

