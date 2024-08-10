Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($66.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of LON WPM remained flat at GBX 4,290 ($54.82) during midday trading on Thursday. 1,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 3,040 ($38.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,956.15 ($63.34). The firm has a market cap of £19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,258.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,377.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,025.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

