Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.7 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

