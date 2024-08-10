Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Stock Price Up 22.9%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 1,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 22.9 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
