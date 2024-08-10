William Zerella Sells 32,500 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $493,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,739.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $569,075.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

ACV Auctions last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACVA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

