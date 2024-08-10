Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,048,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,597. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Williams Companies by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

