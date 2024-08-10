Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WGO opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.