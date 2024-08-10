Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.27.

Wolfspeed stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 5,782,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,714. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

