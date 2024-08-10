Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WWW. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,173. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.