Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.850 EPS.

WWW stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

