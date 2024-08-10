WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get WPP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPP

WPP Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Shares of WPP stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in WPP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 62.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.