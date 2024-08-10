W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 1,039,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,132. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $324.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.40. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.54%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is presently -26.67%.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 850,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 594,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

