Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $71,677,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,266 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 74,705 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $1,314,144. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $74.28. 761,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

