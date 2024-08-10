X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22. 43,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 69,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $699.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

