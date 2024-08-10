X3 (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading Down 1.6%

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 203,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 179,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

X3 Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

X3 Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

