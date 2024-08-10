Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Xeris Biopharma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

XERS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,283. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

