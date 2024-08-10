Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XRX. Citigroup began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,377. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Xerox by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 381,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Xerox by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Xerox by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 104,776.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 61,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

