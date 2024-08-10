Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $11.39

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $14.56. Xometry shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 138,274 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Get Xometry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XMTR

Xometry Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In other news, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,286 shares of company stock worth $27,662. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Xometry by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 50,118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.