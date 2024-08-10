XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.75, but opened at $38.68. XPEL shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 116,485 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley raised shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,760,000 after acquiring an additional 64,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,036,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 133,182 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 83,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

