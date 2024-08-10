Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.89 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

