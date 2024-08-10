Yalla Group (YALA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 39.64%.

Yalla Group Price Performance

Shares of YALA stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

