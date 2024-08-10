Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 million.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

