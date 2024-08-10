Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,068 shares of company stock worth $2,230,340. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Yelp by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 68,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Yelp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

