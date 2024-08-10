YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Up to $37.03

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.03, but opened at $42.00. YETI shares last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 129,318 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Get YETI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in YETI by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.