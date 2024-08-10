Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.14. 2,816,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.56. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,998,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

