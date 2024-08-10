Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $252.53. 2,975,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,696,709. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Salesforce by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 54,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 7.8% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the second quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,842 shares of company stock worth $60,982,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

