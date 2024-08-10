Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s FY2025 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $121.96. The stock had a trading volume of 268,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,697. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.71. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara acquired 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

