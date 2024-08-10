Zacks Research Comments on THOR Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for THOR Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THO
THOR Industries Stock Performance
Shares of THOR Industries stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.75. 312,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 548.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
THOR Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than THOR Industries
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.