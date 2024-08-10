Zacks Research Weighs in on Dover Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Dover Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $176.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

