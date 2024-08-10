Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 719,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $213.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

