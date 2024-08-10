Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ziff Davis updated its FY24 guidance to $6.43-6.77 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.430-6.770 EPS.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 429,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

