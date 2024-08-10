Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 35508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

