Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.