Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Director April Underwood Sells 353 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director April Underwood sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $17,900.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,298. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,096,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3,675.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

