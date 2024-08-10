Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Up to $41.77

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.77, but opened at $48.09. Zillow Group shares last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 549,248 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on Z. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,718,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,677,000 after acquiring an additional 156,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

