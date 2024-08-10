Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Zillow Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,298. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

