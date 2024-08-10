Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,015. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

