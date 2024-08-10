Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $108.08. 1,174,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

