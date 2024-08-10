Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $108.08. 1,174,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after buying an additional 484,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,163,000 after buying an additional 211,637 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,325,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after buying an additional 167,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

