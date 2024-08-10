Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.150 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.