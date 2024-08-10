Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $283,596.48 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $283,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $293,610.48.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 14,397 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $822,788.55.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $288,353.13.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $307,580.01.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $308,331.06.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $317,243.52.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

ZM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,503. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,794,000 after acquiring an additional 213,575 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,827,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

