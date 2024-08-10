ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $13.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

ZI opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

