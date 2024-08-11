100 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $100,797,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,466,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Price Performance
CyberArk Software stock opened at $273.72 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $148.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.63. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
