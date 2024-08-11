10,007 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after buying an additional 363,551 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 143,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 768,570 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock worth $4,638,616. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

