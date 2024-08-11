1,269 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $69.30 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

