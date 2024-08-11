1,352 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,592,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $95.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.