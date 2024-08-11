1,455 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

